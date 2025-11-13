A Nuclear Diss Track and More Tunes to Vibe With
Vampire Weekend, Inji, the Isley Brothers, Sticky Fingers
Welcome to the ninth installment of “Good Noise” from The Elements Music and Clio Music.
In this series, we share new tracks on a collective playlist built by and for the tastemakers in our creative community, one song at a time.
Here’s the full playlist on Spotify.
You can check out the four most recent picks below.
Kid Circus, Photographer
Artist + Song: Isley Brothers – “Harvest for the World”
“Honestly, that song has lifted me up in my brightest times and my darkest times.”
Social Handle: @kidcircus
The Elements Music
Scott Coleman, Creative Producer
Song Title: Sticky Fingers – “Gold Snafu”
Blurb: “Discovered Sticky Fingers on a trip to Oahu and they instantly became the soundtrack to that whole adventure. Every time I hear ‘Gold Snafu,’ I’m right back there—windows down, sun setting, ocean breeze in my face. It just feels like golden hour. I love the laid back groove, those harmonies and how the lyrics mix honesty with a playful energy. Pure sunshine in song form.”
Social Handle: @itstrickr
Deutsch
Chip Herter, VP, Music Director
Artist + Song: Inji – “Jeffrey”
“Sometimes, the message in a song only needs to be taken at face value. Pure, petty, spiteful face value. Imagine writing a diss-track about an ex that is so good you get everyone in the club shouting their name. That’s what “Inji” did with “Jeffrey.” The entertainment value of the song brings me joy and reminds me that not everything has to be so serious all the time. It’s okay to have fun, everyone.”
Social Handle: @chipthewhip
In Good Co.
Kirsten Ludwig, President
Artist & Song: Vampire Weekend – “This Life”
Blurb: “Love the uplifting, inspiring and connectedness of the band and their music.”
Social Handle: @kirstenludwig