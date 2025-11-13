A Nuclear Diss Track and More Tunes to Vibe With

Vampire Weekend, Inji, the Isley Brothers, Sticky Fingers

Kid Circus, Photographer

Artist + Song: Isley Brothers – “Harvest for the World”

“Honestly, that song has lifted me up in my brightest times and my darkest times.”

Social Handle: @kidcircus

The Elements Music

Scott Coleman, Creative Producer

Song Title: Sticky Fingers – “Gold Snafu”

Blurb: “Discovered Sticky Fingers on a trip to Oahu and they instantly became the soundtrack to that whole adventure. Every time I hear ‘Gold Snafu,’ I’m right back there—windows down, sun setting, ocean breeze in my face. It just feels like golden hour. I love the laid back groove, those harmonies and how the lyrics mix honesty with a playful energy. Pure sunshine in song form.”

Social Handle: @itstrickr

Deutsch

Chip Herter, VP, Music Director

Artist + Song: Inji – “Jeffrey”

“Sometimes, the message in a song only needs to be taken at face value. Pure, petty, spiteful face value. Imagine writing a diss-track about an ex that is so good you get everyone in the club shouting their name. That’s what “Inji” did with “Jeffrey.” The entertainment value of the song brings me joy and reminds me that not everything has to be so serious all the time. It’s okay to have fun, everyone.”

Social Handle: @chipthewhip

In Good Co.

Kirsten Ludwig, President

Artist & Song: Vampire Weekend – “This Life”

Blurb: “Love the uplifting, inspiring and connectedness of the band and their music.”

Social Handle: @kirstenludwig

