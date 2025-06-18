WhistlePig Collabs With Liquid Death on Whiskey Aged in Coffin-Shaped Barrels

Summer cocktails to die for

by Amy Corr June 18, 2025

Every summer has an “it” drink. And in 2025, WhistlePig ‘s GraveStock is rising. It’s a limited-edition whiskey aged in casket-shaped oak containers and proofed with Liquid Death water (which began the week saving Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA for cloning).

A :30 shows headstones repping drinks like “Hard Seltzer,” “Frosé” and “Espresso Martini.” An officiant pours whiskey from a casket and mourners celebrate with graveside cocktail service.

“The custom casket-shaped foeders where GraveStock Wheat Whiskey finds its final resting place are a bucket list experiment we—literally—went big on,” says Meghan Ireland, head blender at WhistlePig. “The set of two are in their final resting place at the WhistlePig Farm in Vermont.”

Here are some summer cocktail ideas the brand conjured up:

Straight to the Grave Classic Deathball:

2 oz WhistlePig GraveStock Wheat Whiskey

Liquid Death Mountain Water

Dried black lime

Pork Belly Up Bourbon Deathball

2 oz WhistlePig Piggyback 100 Proof Bourbon

Liquid Death Severed Lime Sparkling Water

Dried black lime

“This partnership was born in the glass—with a cocktail made with WhistlePig Whiskey and Liquid Death,” Eliza McClure, VP of marketing and innovation at WhistlePig, tells Muse. “We started there last summer, and landed at a limited-edition whiskey. Together, we are pushing boundaries to bring fans something new in the name of great taste and an unforgettable experience.”

Bottles went on sale today for $74.99.