Let's Clone Ozzy Osbourne: Liquid Death Cans Make It Possible—Someday

A new spin on 'Mama, I'm Coming Home'

by Amy Corr June 17, 2025 12:00 pm Share:

Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA is available for 10 lucky fans thanks to Liquid Death. And who wouldn’t want to someday clone the heavy metal icon?

The prince of darkness first worked with Liquid Death last year on its powdered electrolyte drink mix—”don’t snort it!” For the DNA grab, Ozzy drank 10 cans of the brand’s iced tea, which were immediately collected and sealed to preserve his … genetic material.

This :60 gives a look into the future and what an Ozzy clone—circa 1983—could do for you:

“We were talking about how our cans are infinitely recyclable and someone said, ‘What if Ozzy was too?'” says Greg Fass, LD’s VP of marketing at Liquid Death.

Each autographed can costs $450 at liquiddeath.com/ozzy and comes in a lab-quality container. Once technology and federal laws give the green light, you’re already a leg up!

“Clone me, you bastards,” says Osbourne.

Is this road to nowhere or a ride on the crazy train? I Don’t Know. See You on the Other Side.