In India, UNAIDS Launches 'Ghotul,' a Short Film About Safe Sex and HIV Prevention

A dialogue between parents and children is essential

UNAIDS, an organization leading the charge to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, has launched an 11-minute film about the importance of parents and children maintaining a dialogue about safe sex and HIV prevention.

In “Ghotul,” a mother explains to her daughter how she lived in a youth dormitory in India, where boys and girls learned about sexuality in a culturally sanctioned setting.

More than 21 million adolescent girls between 15 and 19 become pregnant each year and every week 4,000 adolescent girls are infected with HIV. The film touches on cultural elements that drive such statistics and offers possible solutions.

It was written by Shruti Johri, directed by Shashanka “Bob” Chaturvedi from Good Morning Films and developed by Swati Bhattacharya, former CCO of FCB India.

Muse caught up with Bhattacharya to learn more about story evolution, key takeaways and more.

Muse: How did you partner with UNAIDS?

Swati Bhattacharya: UNAIDS partnered with me and Bob Shashanka Chaturvedi on the successful “The Mirror” and “Unbox Me” campaigns. UNAIDS came on board after reading the screenplay. They felt their mission to empower adolescents and communicate the facts of HIV/STI and teenage pregnancy prevention were well handled by the film. They seek to implement their global vision by creating safe spaces where youth, regardless of their gender or identity, get to express themselves.

How did the story and screenplay evolve from idea to completion?

It began as a quiet reflection on the Gond–Muria ghotul: a sacred space where young people learned about love, respect and responsibility. Inspired by field insights from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand (provinces) and the nuanced documentation of anthropologist Verrier Elwin in The Muria and Their Ghotul (1947), the story grew into a universal narrative of autonomy, consent and intergenerational dialogue.

Were there any challenges encountered?

The filmmakers struggled to show the characters’ sexuality without making it sensational. Culture-wise, every shot had to be truthful, warm-hearted and loving. It required the skill of being simultaneously sensitive and bold. NGOs were also initially hesitant to partner with filmmakers during the campaign, especially the ones working in rural areas, fearing backlash from the non-tribal communities, which made the journey even more about trust and courage. Challenging age-old gender norms is difficult indeed. Girls are not clay pots to be guarded, but rivers to be guided!

What’s the biggest take away for viewers?

That when families talk about sexuality with openness and care, we build safer, healthier futures. Conversations are protection; silence never is. This film is an ode to the indigenous wisdom of India’s tribes. To the elders who taught that happiness, mutual respect and awareness are the real markers of progress, long before we called it gender equality.

What was the campaign brief?

We took the story to UNAIDS when we had some rejections from the NGOs. They felt this film might get a severe reaction from religious bodies or local governments. I am used to this in India. But in my heart I knew the world needed to see this. We need to dismantle the structures of shame and guilt for girls and boys.

How did you decide on longform video for this piece?

This is not a condom ad but a story that covers many many delicate matters. From love and desire to consent and courage. I want every viewer to feel as if they are eavesdropping, lying in that mud hut.