M&S Shows Its Summer Spirit With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Time for tennis and a dip in the pool

by David Gianatasio May 7, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

To hype its summer collection, Marks & Spencer stages the most congenial tennis match of all time. “Love” takes on a whole new meaning as the players volley compliments across the net:

British comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg presides from the umpire’s chair, taking over for spokes-star Gillian Anderson, who held court in M&S’ spring campaign. Those ads introduced the cheeky “Love That” theme, which proved popular with viewers.

“When we launched ‘Love That’ in March, we knew we had something special. But none of us predicted just how big it would become,” says M&S marketing director for fashion, home and beauty Sharry Cramond. “System1 ranked it in the top 10 global fashion ads ever tested—and customers and colleagues love it too.”

So, the new commercials seek to boost that momentum and cement the U.K. retailer’s position as a provider for all seasons.

Here, Amelia’s a lifeguard who doesn’t brook any nonsense at the pool:

Alice Kunisue directed the videos through ProdCo. Mother London led creative development.

Along with the spots, work will span social and live events with influencer content in the mix.