Live Long and Give Oura the Finger

Flips the script on how we view aging

by Amy Corr May 29, 2025 10:15 am

Longevity is the inspiration for Oura’s latest campaign,”Give Us the Finger.” But not that finger. Your index finger, where you wear your smart ring!

A :60 from nice&frank features an active cast of people in their 40s to late-70s. There’s smack talk on a basketball court, an energetic hiker, a skilled chess player, dancers and more—all leading with their index digit.

“If life is what you’re after, give us the finger,” the ad says.

“The briefing process challenged us to explore how we could reframe the conversation around aging—from something people fear or try to avoid, to something we can step into with pride, power, and self-awareness,” says Doug Sweeny, CMO at Oura. “Aging is inevitable, but getting older is a privilege. “‘Give Us the Finger’ became the linchpin of the whole campaign. It’s an ode to our form factor. But it’s also an invitation to join our community and support your health through every chapter.”

Ads will run throughout the NBA playoffs, with aOOH elements in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and London. In a few weeks, an activation called “Give NYC the Finger” will hit the Big Apple.

“We were very intentional about casting. We didn’t want polished actors—we wanted those with lived experiences,” Sweeny tells Muse. “We worked with casting partners to find participants who were genuinely living the message. Each person brought their own story and energy, which made the campaign feel authentic, personal, and universal.”

Included in the ad are George Papoutsis, a streetball trick shot artist, and Mónica Romero and Omar Ocampo, Argentine tango dancers who met in Buenos Aires 40 years ago.



“This brand campaign as a whole positions a long, healthy life as the ultimate goal,” concludes Sweeny. “It reframes aging from a far-off problem to something personal, proactive and aspirational. We want people to watch this ad and see that the goal is to age while feeling great in every decade. And Oura is the key to getting there.”