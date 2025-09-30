Gabriel Lippis on Why Emotional Mastery Is the Superpower Behind Creativity

Plus: Why AI will always have to be human-led

September 30, 2025

Gabriel Lippis

Gabriel Lippis is CD, EMEA and Global, at Syneos Health Communications. He believes that emotional mastery is the new superpower in creativity and the only ideas worth creating are the ones that move hearts. With global experience across international markets, he crafts brand experiences rooted in human emotion, cultural insight and meaningful narratives, ideas designed to make people feel, not just think. In a world increasingly shaped by AI-generated content, Gabriel sees emotional mastery as the ultimate creative edge, the human force behind truly resonant stories.

Muse caught up with Gabriel to discuss the use of AI in health marketing, learn about emotional mastery and more.

Muse: How you first got interested in health and marketing.

Gabriel Lippis: Early in my career, I led several public campaigns and PR activations for the French national health insurance system, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, focused on responsible medication use and protecting our unique French healthcare model.

It was the first time I worked on a topic that touched something so deeply human: our health. Something universal, intimate, essential. That’s when I realized how creative strategy could shift behavior, serve the public good and protect what matters most—our health.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

A standout project for me was a campaign for Paris Aéroport, warning travelers about unlicensed taxis. The concept was brought to life through high-level craft from idea to execution. The campaign was widely recognized within the industry and received multiple creative awards, but what made it truly special was its inclusion in the permanent collections of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the Poster House Museum in New York, where advertising becomes part of cultural heritage.

A recent project you’re proud of.

What makes me proud isn’t just the work—it’s the people behind it, my creative team. Their energy, ideas and their ability to win trust helped us secure a new client and launch a 100 percent natural medicine brand on a global scale. Building a brand from scratch is always a thrilling creative challenge new story, new voice, new territory to shape. That’s the kind of momentum that reminds me why I love this job.

You say “emotional mastery is the new superpower in creativity.” Can you expand on that?

Emotional mastery is not a nice-to-have, it’s the human superpower in creativity. Because at the end of the day, it’s humans talking to humans, about fear, hope, resilience, their lives. It’s not about doing more. It’s about doing it right. The right tone. The right silence. The exact moment when a message becomes a moment. In creativity, we talk a lot about ideas. But what makes an idea stick, what makes it remembered or shared, is its emotional charge. And in health, where we’re not just selling products but shaping decisions that impact lives, that emotional precision becomes non-negotiable. In a world shaped by AI, emotion is what keeps creativity human—and what keeps it powerful.

So, AI will always have to be human-led. Is this especially important in health vs., say, selling soap.

Yes , but not because AI can’t write emotional content. It can. But what it lacks and what we bring is emotional intuition. The ability to read between the lines, to sense timing, to express something deeply human. Our competitive edge isn’t speed or scale, it’s emotional mastery. That very human craft of knowing how to engage, move and inspire. We use AI every day. But to get something truly different from it, you have to feed it with what makes you unique—your perspective, your experience, your emotional intelligence. That’s how you tell stories that resonate. That’s how you build connection. Emotion isn’t a weakness. It’s our creative advantage.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

The one quality we all need in this job? Passion. You need it to show up every day with the same hunger to push boundaries. After every win and especially after every loss. But not just any passion—the kind that still sees each brief with childlike eyes. That’s what keeps it exciting. That’s what keeps it human.

Your biggest weakness.

Dark chocolate. A small reminder that I’m human and that being human is probably what still gives creativity its true meaning.

Something people would find surprising about you.

Ever tried my homemade ricotta ravioli?

What do you do on your day off.

Days off don’t really exist with kids—and that’s a gift in itself. It makes life messier, louder, but also fuller. Full of love, connection, emotion, transmission, and constant inspiration.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

I’d still be in a creative field—I love using both my hands and my head to build something from scratch. Creativity runs in the family. My father spent his life designing and building houses. I probably would’ve followed his path into architecture or interior design. Who knows, maybe one day I still will.