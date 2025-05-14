Clio Health Champions: Ysabel Doulong, VP, Account Director - Digitas Health

Ysabel brings nearly 15 years of experience to the table across diabetes, psoriasis and oncology. She has worked on both established brands and helped guide new-product launches.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

By embracing diverse approaches and leading with empathy. It’s important that the team feels heard and confident in sharing their ideas. I always encourage them to bring forward multiple options, and I’m more than happy to present them to clients, as long as they align with and build on the initial request. This not only drives stronger creative outcomes, but also shows clients that we’re invested, collaborative partners. It also ensures the team feels empowered and motivated.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I’ve had the opportunity of co-leading creative and strategic accelerators that were integral to shaping a patient-centered pharma campaign. These were all-hands-on-deck workshops where every person in the room was united by one clear goal—finding the most effective approach to inform and empower patients. These were the moments that reignited my passion and reminds me why I do what I do: Belief in the work, trust in the team and keeping the patient at the center of everything.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

The health space is beginning to better recognize and value the caregivers, but there is still much more to be done. From expanding resources and education to providing stronger financial and mental-health support, caregivers deserve the same level of help and advocacy they selflessly provide to others.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

I’ve always believed that great work speaks for itself. So, to be nominated and celebrated by such talented, thoughtful teammates is an incredible honor.

