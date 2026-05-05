Clio Health Champions: Sara Brooks, Chief Growth Officer - BetterHelp

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Sara leads global marketing and growth transformation, including international expansion and scaling the company’s member network to serve millions worldwide. She is a seasoned leader with 18+ years of experience, and known for pivotal roles in two high-profile IPOs (Facebook and The RealReal). She has a track record of scaling disruptive consumer growth companies from startup to IPO, managing teams of up to 200 and overseeing eight-figure budgets. Beyond her executive career, Sara is an active angel investor, startup advisor and mentor with Mother Ventures.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I bring creativity to my work by developing insights informed by data and turning them into authentic stories amplified by real voices. The most powerful campaigns don’t interrupt culture, they become part of it.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



Nearly 1 in 5 college athletes face mental health challenges, yet fewer than half seek help. Our “Mind Over Madness” reframed the assist in basketball as a symbol of support, partnering with Joakim Noah for a nationwide March Madness campaign. We donated 1,000 hours of free therapy with 10 more hours unlocked for every assist during the men and women’s tournaments. This campaign made asking for support feel like a power move, not a weakness.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

The cultural shift that’s under way. Conversations once considered taboo are going mainstream, while AI is making it possible to reach people faster, more personally and at scale. That intersection of human connection and innovation is exactly where I want to live.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



This recognition affirms that work rooted in empathy can be bold, creative and culture shifting. Mental health has spent too long in the shadows. I share this honor with my talented team who works tirelessly to bring mental health into the light.

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