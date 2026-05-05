Clio Health Champions: Melissa Waters, Chief Marketing Officer - Midi Health

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Melissa Waters is the Chief Marketing Officer of Midi Health, one of the nation’s fastest-growing virtual healthcare platforms for women, where she oversees brand, creative, communications, social and performance marketing. She brings more than 20 years of experience leading marketing teams for high-growth consumer technology and marketplace companies, including Upwork, Lyft, Hims & Hers, Meta and Pandora. She is a longstanding volunteer with Monday Night Mentorship, a career accelerator for marketers of color, and a senior advisor of Sesame, a healthcare marketplace for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans.



How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



In the world of menopause and women’s health where subjects are historically treated with clinical coldness or hushed tones, it was important to inject humor into this work and bring this topic out of the shadows. Bridging the gap between medical necessity and relatable, witty storytelling is where the real creative magic happens.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I’m incredibly proud of “Midlife: Back in Session,” a multi-channel campaign that moved the perimenopause conversation into the mainstream. By launching across national TV and social platforms we broke the mold of traditional healthcare marketing, using humor and relatability to reach women who have felt overlooked by the industry. We centered the creative on the “raw but real” midlife experience, partnering with comedian and actress Amy Schumer and creators like Melani Sanders to give menopause a megaphone. In tandem, we executed a high-impact social strategy on Midi Health’s Instagram featuring ’90s icons Alyssa Milano, Busy Philipps and Melissa Joan Hart.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

We are finally witnessing the end of the era where women’s health was a “niche” topic whispered about in private. I’m very happy that we’re finally treating the health of half of the population as a mainstream priority. This shift is about more than just awareness, it’s the catalyst for better funding, more rigorous research and clinical care that actually meets the moment. Seeing women finally feel seen, supported, and heard at every life stage is the most rewarding part of this evolution. It’s long overdue.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

It is an incredible milestone to showcase the impact Midi Health is having on improving women’s lives. We aren’t just filling a gap in the market; we’re redefining the standard for women’s healthcare. Seeing our mission move from private clinician visits to commercials and billboards across the country signifies a cultural shift to normalize women’s midlife health. Being recognized for that work is both humbling and validating.

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