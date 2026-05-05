Clio Health Champions: Kate Barry, Director of N.A. HCP Marketing - Dexcom

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Kate Barry drives adoption by deeply understanding market dynamics and customer needs. She strives to create seamless and effective experiences for healthcare providers, grounded in improving outcomes for the patients they serve. Her career in healthcare marketing spans integrated HCP, digital and consumer strategies across multiple therapeutic areas.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I believe creativity and innovation thrive in environments built on psychological safety and trust. My role is to help create that kind of culture where teams can do their best work and push each other to be better.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



I’m especially proud of the launch of Dexcom G7 15 Day and our “Everyone Wins” campaign. Bringing this innovation to market represented another meaningful win for people living with diabetes—giving them more time, greater convenience and more flexibility. That patient benefit became the foundation of our campaign. When patients do better, healthcare providers can deliver better outcomes. Ultimately, everyone wins.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

The shift toward connected, personalized care—where data, technology and science come together to change the human experience.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It’s incredibly humbling, especially because I was nominated by the people I work closely with every day. We don’t win alone—we win together through trust, respect and a shared commitment to something far bigger than ourselves.

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