Clio Health Champions: Jordan Snyder, SVP of Data Intelligence - BBDO Chicago

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Jordan leads data intelligence across BBDO Chicago’s health and wellness portfolio. He operates from the belief that data delivers its real value only when paired with creative instinct. Spotting uncommon patterns and connecting disparate dots is how he finds the unlock mechanism that points the team toward growth. Jordan has helped launch products from the ground up and reignite momentum for established brands across vaccines, neurology, immunology, rare disease, women’s health and over-the-counter health.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Creativity and innovation often get treated like specialized roles, as if they are the responsibility of separate functions. The work I do points the other way. Creativity is a habit available to anyone on the team. Everyone has the license to think creatively. Innovation works the same way. It gets romanticized as invention, but the more honest version is intentional and conscious consumption. Reading widely, watching how people actually make decisions, paying attention to what works in categories that have nothing to do with the brief. My approach lives in the assembly. Taking the pieces I’ve collected and packaging them for the problem at hand.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



A couple recent standout projects for me include Xdemvy’s “Your Mitey Problem,” which turned guilt into outrage by exposing the mites causing patients’ misery. And Dramamine’s “The Last Barf Bag,” which demonstrated Dramamine’s superior effectiveness and category leadership. Much of our recent data-driven work centers on reframing how we segment patient populations. Rather than creating segmentations on clinical attributes, we’re crafting them based on the human explanations underneath. Clients are coming to us with big problems on their mind, and we’re helping them figure out which ones are worth solving first. And we’re getting more specific about what data is for. The power of the large datasets at our fingertips is the specific signal that the scale lets you find, rather than the scale itself.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

AI is genuinely an accelerator for how we work. What matters more is taste—where and when AI actually makes work better, rather than just faster. It’s a judgment call that requires daily trial and error. What excites me more sits above any specific way of working. Health marketing has ​been years behind consumer marketing for most of my career, but that gap is closing fast. Consumers are setting the bar based on what they get from every other category, and they’re bringing those expectations into health. The mandate now is to stand out and back it up with confidence and proof. I’m hearing “we can’t do that because…” less and less, and that’s what excites me. We’re holding our field to a higher standard more so now than in the past.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



Progress is a team sport. These include my brand teams who’ve made the integration of data feel like a creative partnership. My data intelligence team that embraced my wild hare thoughts. My clients who have trusted me with their biggest questions. None of this happens without their partnership.

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