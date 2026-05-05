Clio Health Champions: Evelyn Capistrano, VP, Director, User Experience - Digitas Health

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Throughout her 20+ year career, Evelyn Capistrano has established herself as a designer, problem solver and user experience expert. At Digitas Health, Evelyn has worked on consumer and HCP digital experiences for leading pharmaceutical companies.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



I am always thinking about the person we are helping while considering innovative as well as practical ways to help them. It is critical to ask the right questions through every iteration. My creativity is energized by a collaborative approach, working with colleagues who are equally curious and who design with both empathy and compassion.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



After sharing my ovarian cancer journey, it inspired an internal initiative to create a campaign for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC). I relied on the NOCC’s services and continue to support their mission to raise awareness, educate, and support ovarian cancer survivors and caregivers. “Silent InHERitance” highlights the importance of knowing your family history and genetic testing to help prevent a devastating late stage diagnosis—that by knowing your risk, you can take action. The team took such great care to ensure that the stories bravely shared by the four survivors were presented beautifully. The fact that my story led to such a compelling awareness campaign is astonishing.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



I am looking forward to seeing how AI will be leveraged and how integrated digital platforms will evolve, leading to more personalized care and health equity.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



What a surprise and an incredible honor to be recognized as part of the Digitas Health team! I am fortunate to work alongside amazing talent. This recognition reignites my purpose to do what I can to create experiences that will help educate people and ultimately improve health outcomes.

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