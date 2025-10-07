Asics Enlists White Lotus' Natasha Rothwell

You don't need a wellness retreat to boost your mood

by Amy Corr October 7, 2025 10:30 am

Actress Natasha Rothwell, aka spa manager Belinda from The White Lotus, fronts this Asics campaign timed to World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10.

Wellness retreats are all the rage, with White Lotus itself helping drive that trend. But Rothwell says that while they’re great if you can swing it, movement breaks for 15 minutes can boost your mood … and they’re free! And no need to spend big bucks on drinks that taste like grass or work out with a goat on your back.

“When you move your body, you move your mind,” Rothwell says.

“Everyday Escape” from Golin London is a calmer, more zen take than Asics’ campaign last year, which starred Brian Cox and an office desk that’s killing you.

An Everyday Escape trial discovered that movement for 15 minutes delivered a 21 percent greater uplift in mental wellbeing than a wellness vacation.

“Exercise takes anyone to a happier place in just 15 minutes—whereas expensive and distant wellness escapes aren’t proven to do anything except lighten one’s bank balance,” says Al Wood, CCO at Golin.