AI Gets Not So Real to Hype Ritual's Supplements

Giant Spoon used Google's Veo 3 AI video generation platform

by Amy Corr June 3, 2025 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

The only thing artificial about Ritual supplements is its ad campaign, created with the use of Google’s newly-launched Veo 3 AI video generation platform.

There’s no hiding the fakery in this :45 from Giant Spoon. In fact, they lead with it. “I’m not real,” says a mom holding her twins in the kitchen.

Soon, more fake moms appear, saying things like “pregnancy was the best nine months of my life. ” They jump in a ball pit full of used diapers.

It’s all so obvious faux.

What’s real, we’re told, are Ritual’s research and traceable ingredients.

Rather than blur the lines between what’s real and what’s questionable, the team created (more or less) lifelike avatars to illustrate a real message. Are honest fake people the next big thing?

Giant Spoon developed and produced the ad—in just 24 hours!—using Google Veo 3.

The work builds on Ritual’s “Trace Like a Mother” initiative from last year. That effort featured a mom who obsessively researched anything and everything that went into her body … except for Ritual, of course.