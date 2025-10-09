William H. Macy Stars in Supercell Advert That's Also a Call for Organ Donors

Immortalize your avatar and potentially save lives IRL

by Amy Corr October 9, 2025

Organ donation can be an uncomfortable topic. Such talk gets quickly deflected to something easier to stomach—like the weather.

With that in mind, Uncommon Stockholm and Supercell turned an ad for Clash Royale into both a primer on the game’s latest update and a call to action to save lives IRL.

William H. Macy stars as a medical examiner at the morgue saving bones for the game’s Skeleton Army. A new character has joined—”a general, with a fancy hat.” Players who pledge their bones can score a nifty badge, which leads into the segue: “We only need your bones. Have you considered becoming an organ donor? You could save a living person’s life.”

The video was directed by Harold Einstein via Packer Production.

“We’ve had an incredible journey with Clash Royale,” says Björn Ståhl, CCO at Uncommon. “There’s a major shortage of donors aged 18–35. By combining an in-game update with a real-world cause, this feels like our most meaningful campaign yet.”

Gamers can visit this site to learn more and register as donors.

“I never thought I’d get to make a campaign for Clash Royale with William H. Macy” says client marketing lead Gabriel Eccher. “It’s not just an exciting moment for the game—it’s a campaign that can help save lives. People need organs—skeletons don’t.”

CREDITS

Client: Supercell

Project title: “The Skeleton Army Reserve”

Creative studio: Uncommon Stockholm

Production company: Packer Production

Director: Harold Einstein