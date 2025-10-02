Meet the Mustachioed Manifestation of Stanley Steemer's Brand

He's here to clean up your mess, filthy people

Some nervous teens, their faces, hands and clothes smeared with red, stand in a similarly stained living room. We watch as “The Steemer”—a living embodiment of Stanley Steemer’s brand—conducts his investigation.

STEEMER: So, what happened here?

DUDES: We’d rather not say.

If you’re pegging this as the aftermath of a brand-boosting Halloween massacre—Wrong-O!

Who knew foodie hijinks with blindfolds, blenders and fish could make such a mess?

Next, our hirsute hero combats arrested development:

“This work is the opening act of a 360-degree campaign aimed at modernizing the brand and reclaiming Stanley Steemer’s swagger,” says Jeff Beck, SVP and GCD at Havas Chicago, which developed the campaign. “Most homeowners don’t know when it’s time to call a deep-clean professional or they don’t know the full breadth of household places and spaces Stanley Steemer cleans.”

“So, we took that as a challenge, personifying the brand via the only expert you call when you need it deep cleaned right.”

And we close with a dusty sight gag that makes all the dirty work worthwhile: