Will Ferrell Returns as the Voice of Mr. Monopoly—This Time With a '90s Sitcom Vibe

He sings the cheesy theme song. Jake Johnson and Sunita Mani co-star

by Amy Corr July 9, 2025 11:15 am 2 min read Share:

Millennials should reap nostalgic goodness from ads by Omelet for the Monopoly Go! mobile game. Starring Jake Johnson and Sunita Mani IRL—plus the voice of Will Ferrell as Mr. Monopoly—the work offers a walk down ’90s sitcom memory lane. Think Full House, Family Matters and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The work backs the “Friendship Pays” platform, focusing on the benefits of playing with friends.

One ad—ostensibly touting The Dice Life—features Mr. Monopoly telling Johnson’s character that his mother has passed … Go! His wife then enters the room with news that his mom has passed him on the leaderboard. Cue the long pauses and laugh-track!

Another spot plays doubles-down on the ’90s sitcom element with an earworm theme and an intro that stars a “recurring character” and “teen.”

Jimmy Barker, creative director at Omelet, wrote the song, “Friendship Pays in Monopoly Goooo”—which Ferrell performs in the spots—as a cheesy homage to prime-time comedies of the Clinton era. (Will just can’t stop singing in ads these days.)

He also hand-made a Mr. Monopoly bead-art fridge magnet—watch for it!—using kids’ art supplies.

“Our players love when we bring Monopoly Go! to life in ways that are surprising and entertaining. So, what better way to reach a Millennial audience than with the universal language of ’90s sitcoms,” says Jamie Berger, SVP of marketing for Monopoly Go! at Scopely, the game’s publisher.

CREDITS

Brand: Scopely

Agency: Omelet

Production: Omelet Assembly

Edit: Omelet Assembly

Animation: Jamm VFX

Sound/Music: Barking Owl