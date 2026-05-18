Canal+ Says 'Everything Can Wait' During FIFA World Cup

Repping Finland, Greece and France (the latter by way of South Africa)

by Ads of the World May 18, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Canal+ SuperSport, 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘Everything Can Wait’

Agencies: BETC Paris • Havas Johannesburg

SuperSport has unveiled its official 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign celebrating a continent united by football. Built around the reality that matches will air deep into the African night, the film embraces devotion over exhaustion, showing streets, offices and markets falling silent. Alarm clocks are ignored, schedules abandoned, and family dinners delayed, reinforcing a simple truth: when the World Cup is on, everything else can wait. Read More

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Lidl Finland, Barbecue Piper

Agency: Nord Helsinki

After a long Finnish winter, Lidl welcomes the return of barbecue season with a playful, cinematic campaign directed by Pete Riski via the Directors Guild Helsinki. The film stars chef and TV personality Henri Alén as the “Pied Piper of Grills,” leading the nation into summer. As he plays a melody, grills emerge from winter storage and spring to life, illustrating the anticipation and joy of firing up BBQ season once again. Read More

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Piraeus Bank, ‘The Third Wish’

Agency: The Newtons Laboratory

A familiar fantasy setup unfolds as a man wandering through a dim antique store discovers a dusty lamp and summons a genie offering the customary three wishes. Luxury quickly follows in the form of a supercar and beach house. But the film’s punchline arrives with the ultimate request: tickets to the 2026 EuroLeague Final Four, positioning the event as even more coveted than wealth or extravagance. Read More