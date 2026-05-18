Calan the Artist's Clio-Winning Film Bows in Greece

'Black Women Are Resting' goes global at Athens showcase

by David Gianatasio May 18, 2026 8:00 am 5 min read Share:

Calan the Artist

Fierce battles—for our health, freedom, personal and community improvement—often require tapping into massive reserves of energy. After the whirlwind, rest becomes essential. Body, mind and soul need space and time to revive and recalibrate for what lies ahead. Such pauses allow for reflection and deep contemplation. You can’t map out the future without understanding how you’ve gotten where you are.

Calan the Artist brings this message to the masses in her 2023 Grand-Clio-winning film, “Black Woman Are Resting.” At the height of Covid-19, Calan was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and told she had less than one week to live. Digging deep, she proved the doctors wrong. Calan flourished and made the doc after attending a retreat in Jamaica. Its 10 minutes focus on her journey of spiritual rebirth and creative rejuvenation.

The film’s themes are universal and more relevant than ever. In today’s unsettling world, the opportunity to catch a breath and take stock really resonates.

Today, via 69&Sunny in Philadelphia, Calan strives to help the creative workforce imagine fresh possibilities and build systems that support their dreams. What’s more, “Black Women Are Resting” is currently featured at Diaspora: A Garden in Dialogue, a global exhibition for afro-feminist artists. The showcase runs through June 2 in Athens, Greece.

Muse caught up with Calan to chat about that international premiere and gauge how far she’s come in recent years.

Where were you born and raised?

My dad named me after a drug, Calan, also known as Verapamil—I reduce blood pressure. I was born in Columbus, Ohio. I’m a Midwestern girllll and my high-school-sweetheart parents, with my brother and me, moved outside Philadelphia when I was about 6 years old. My father led marketing in the pharmaceutical industry, which is huge in Pennsylvania. I studied at Temple’s Tyler School of Art for design, where I met my art-school Sweetheart.

What inspired you to walk a creative path? And why choose filmmaking?

Watching MTV and VH1 before school, anytime music and video came together, I was in love. What a medium. I started capturing my own video—being with friends, high school parties. My first true film was when I was in my 20s. I filmed my grandmother Ellen on the porch, a few years before she passed away.

Talk about the genesis of “Black Women Are Resting.”

I didn’t realize it at the time, but “Black Women Are Resting” became my personal artifact and mantra to choose rest. As a passionate entrepreneur, running towards everything, I hit a wall when Covid came. The virus brought new cases around the world for Type 1 diabetics, and I was one of them.

My sweetheart and I decided, as our music career was taking off, that it was time to leave Philadelphia. We didn’t make it to L.A. I spent a week in the ICU and a whole year understanding my T1D. Then, my father-in-law fell from his roof, catapulting us into even more caregiving.

Thank goddess for Ms. Peachie Wimbush-Polk, who asked me to join her luxury retreat. “Come heal,” she said, “this is all about resting.” 26 Black women from their 20s to their 80s on the cliffs of Negril, Jamaica, for 5 days. I had never been to an island or a retreat and with that high of a price-tag. I decided that the only way I could go was if I could make a film. The rest is fate.

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What challenges did you face making the film?

My first independent film—phew, what things didn’t I face? Before the film: sourcing the partners to help us get there financially! Thank goodness for host Adam Senior of The Hip Hop Self podcast for giving me my first $1,000. His belief told me this was possible. If it wasn’t for our sponsors—Hip Hop Self, PAX, 69&Sunny, 1906, and GreenThumb Industries—the film wouldn’t be here.

Next biggest challenge: I was healing, so my emotions were ever-flowing. There was so much happening. I was crying so hard, I literally would have to stop in the middle of editing because I couldn’t see through my tears.

I was the director, producer, DOP, post-production person, tour manager—I did it all. I’m so grateful for my journey. I learned so much and I’m still learning every day.

If viewers learn one thing from the project, what should it be?

Rest is not optional, it’s first. This is our birthright. Also, let the resting Black women (who took care of everything and everyone for generations) be your guide and inspiration. Enjoy.

The international premiere is in Greece—and that has special meaning?

I minored in Ancient Minoan Art History, so having my art make it [to Greece] before me feels surreal. I’m grateful. I want the world to know that prioritizing your rest is the healthiest thing you can do.

What’s next for you?

More social good! Since this film, my career dreams are continuously coming true. We finally made it to L.A. to visit and were invited to a celebrity’s backyard Halloween party. What a dream. Now, I get to teach accessible entrepreneurship at 69×2030, a founder community for creators in Philadelphia. I teach them how to get their dreams and invest in the local projects they believe in—including their own.