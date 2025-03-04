This 'Friend Edition' of EA Video Game Split Fiction Includes a Human Pal to Play With

There's a stunt planned this week, so stay tuned

by David Gianatasio March 4, 2025

Better poke a few more air holes in that shipping crate!

Split Fiction, a new PS5 sci-fi adventure title from Hazelight Studios, promises an unboxing like no other. Published by EA, the game comes with a flesh-and-blood human, so you’ll have a buddy to play with.

Naturally, this isn’t true for every shipment. Though there’s an IRL stunt planned this week.

Until then, we can savor Mother London’s advert that shows a nerdy dude emerge from a huge game box:

Press materials include commentary from Greg, the crated player: “I’m honored to be the first ever real-life friend to come with a game. It was a little scary, but it’s roomier and comfier than it looks. I’m excited to travel the world and make a new friend. I’ve got snacks to share and high fives to hand out as soon as I’m unboxed.”

We might all be joining him soon. The gig economy’s a wonderful thing.

The campaign hypes a “friends pass” that lets you buy the game and invite folks to play for free online across various platforms. It’s a memorable approach that captures the spirit of Split Fiction’s fantasy stylings.

Torbjörn Edwall directed through production company Artistry, with Daniel Hargot serving as producer.