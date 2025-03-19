Star Gamers Do Battle for Lenovo and Intel

Much amusement from Tommyinnit, EYstreem and Leenda Dong

by David Gianatasio March 19, 2025 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

The throne or dungeon? Nerdy yet personable gamers, which one will it be?

Tommyinnit and EYstreem—with a combined 25 million worldwide subscribers on Youtube—engage in a Medieval quest to tout Lenovo’s Legion 7i laptops powered by Intel processors.

Now, I wanted a dragon to show up at some point in the 3-minute spot below. Alas, that concept apparently didn’t fly.

Regardless, the two gamers—plus host Leenda Dong—deliver perky performances well worth watching.

Historic Thornbury Castle in Bristol, U.K., adds considerable grandeur and charm to the production.

A virtual product demo saw Tommy and EY leading their followers for gameplay inside a pixelated version of Thornbury.

Alas, the loser didn’t get shipped to some fan’s basement in a crate. We expect that next time, plus a dragon. Obey our royal decree, campaign creator Portal A!