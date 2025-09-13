Wuthering Heights, Anniversary, Christy and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus Jay Kelly and Monster: The Ed Gein Story

by Wendy Schwartz September 13, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Jay Kelly

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Editor: James Edgington

We open on Jay Kelly (George Clooney) looking at his reflection in the mirror while repeating his name. Jay is a famous actor living the life, but a young girl tells him he always just plays himself. Jay and his manager Ron (Adam Sandler) are on a journey of truth and self-discovery while inside an industry of make-believe. This teaser keeps the story moving and the music flowing—with seamless stops for jokes. Ron asks, “Are you running to something or from something?” Jay deadpans, “Yes.” Find out what they uncover when this film arrives in select theaters on Nov. 14 and streams in December.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Requiem

This creepy teaser starts with disturbing music underneath a wide shot of a house in the distance as a man slowly approaches across the snow-covered lawn. Next, we see a man digging up a corpse. Ryan Murphy’s anthology series returns with its darkest season yet. At one point, the ghost of Ed’s mother reprimands, “You’re going too fast!” When Ed (Charlie Hunnam) apologizes, his mom says, “Take your time, sweet boy.” It ends with Ed’s horrific reveal: He’s wearing a face he created from dead bodies. This one drops on Oct. 3.

Anniversary

Lionsgate

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

At an anniversary party, we meet Ellen (Diane Lane) and Paul (Kyle Chandler). They’re celebrating 25 years of marriage. Their son Josh (Dylan O’Brien) introduces them to his new girlfriend Liz (Phoebe Dynevor). When Josh’s sister (Madeline Brewer) goes missing, everyone’s Spidey sense points to Liz. It ramps up with women fighting on stage, an overdose and a kidnapping. Ellen sums it up: “You have obliterated us, what more do you want?” Find out who survives when this hits theaters Oct. 29.

Wuthering Heights

Warner Bros.

Trailer Agency: Wild Card Creative Group

Editor: Luke Porst

This sexy teaser begins with a close-up of Catherine (Margot Robbie) daydreaming about Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi ). Charlie XCX’s music accompanies images of a shirtless Heathcliff, with Catherine’s fingers in his mouth. The lyrics, “Fall in love again and again” help drive a montage that propels the characters through space and time. It ends with Heathcliff asking if Catherine wants him to stop. She replies with a breathy “no.” This modern re-imagining from writer/director Emerald Fennell will break hearts in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

Christy

Black Bear Pictures

Agency: Major Major

Editor: Dave Ligorner

Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney), a boxer on the rise, meets with Don King when this sharply-edited trailer begins. Working hard to become world champion, Christy is proud of who she’s become. But the competition is getting tougher and her husband (Ben Foster) treats her like a punching bag. Christy explains, “I spent half my life hiding. That’s my house. My things. That’s my dream.” Based on true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience and courage. Find out if she survives when this opens in theaters on Nov. 7.

