Google Pixel 10 Says: Don't Be Wicked at the Cinema

A bewitching movie tie-in ahead of Halloween

by David Gianatasio October 27, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

So, you should turn off your phone while watching Wicked: For Good (or any flick) at the cinema in deference to your fellow patrons?

That sounds awfully … polite. Hmm …

Just to be sure, let’s watch a :30 featuring the Google Pixel 10 backing Big G.’s two-years sponsorship of Odeon theaters across the U.K.:

So, “Turn Your Phone Off” (TYPO). Good to know. Wicked nice nails, too!

Why risk getting torn limb from limb by popcorn-and-cola-crazed teens on their first date? They didn’t show that in the ad. But why take chances?

“You can’t just ride the coattails of a cultural moment like Wicked,” says Jeremy Kolesar, creative director at DCM Studios, which helped fashion the campaign. “To be effective, you need to harness its content and merge it seamlessly with the product and environment.”