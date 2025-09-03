Wedding Crashers Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn Star for Xfinity

They portray rival football fans because September

by David Gianatasio September 3, 2025 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Will Owen Wilson savor Vince Vaughn’s pancake-and-guac recipe as the stars of Wedding Crashers reunite in a football-themed Xfinity campaign?

Spoiler: We never find out. But that’s hardly the point. The A-listers riff for all they’re worth, hyping Xfinity’s NFL and college offerings in a cute :30 lensed by Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin via RSA Films.

The bromance is thick as … I dunno, guac on a flapjack? The guys deliver ample charm and personality; their chemistry shines.

“Sports are scattered across dozens of networks and streaming services. It’s a headache for fans,” says Jon Gieselman, chief growth officer for connectivity and platforms at parent company Comcast. “Xfinity makes the sports viewing experience simple, seamless and unforgettable.”

Preacher helped develop the spot, which airs tomorrow during the Eagles vs. Cowboys NFL Kickoff Game.

“This one was less like a commercial shoot and more like being on set for the filming of a sitcom,” agency ECD Greg Hunter tells Muse. “We had three cameras rolling at all times and were having a blast watching these two play. Every take was something new. Vince had a bottomless well of nicknames for Owen, a favorite being ‘slice of angel food cake.'”

The actors ad-libbed a fair portion of the dialogue, including the wardrobe slang (“those are hangers, not wearers”) as well as the food humor, Hunter recalls.

Vaughn and Wilson will return for more ads as the season rolls on. Looks like Owen’s a permanent houseguest now. At least he knows where to get cheap grub deliveries.