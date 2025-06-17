Owen Wilson Doesn't Worry About Deliveries, Thanks to Wolt

But everyone goes berserk anyway

Society’s inhibitions run amok in a campy spot from DoorDash-owned local commerce company Wolt, much to the dismay of Owen Wilson.

One sunny day, Owen explains that Wolt+ membership eliminates worry about grocery delivery. Suddenly, everyone goes cray. Movers let a picture window smash to the ground, the letter carrier tosses everyone’s mail into the street, some woman vandalizes a random vehicle and Wilson’s next-door neighbor opens her bathrobe and flashes him for all she’s worth.

“It was important to allow Owen to be Owen and to protect the tone of the script with authentic casting, measured performances,” says Nat Prisco, who wrote and directed the vignette through Arts & Sciences.

“I have been wanting to work with cinematographer Dion Beebe for years, so to collaborate with him and Owen on this project was an absolute dream,” he says. “I would say I could die now, but that’s a stupid thing to say. Why would someone want to die after something really great happens to them?”

The team tapped Wilson for his “easygoing, relatable” comic vibe, adds Fredrik Lucander, VP of growth, brand and advertising at Wolt. “It’s about telling the broader story of how we fit into people’s everyday lives—from food and groceries to so much more — in a way that feels useful, personal, and distinctly local.”

Indeed, the relaxed neighborhood vibe and good-natured mayhem set this one apart from most brand-boosting romps. Wilson keeps the action centered, and Prisco’s storytelling never overwhelms the brand message.

Helsinki-based agency MacWell led creative development and the work breaks this week in 25 countries across TV, cinema and digital platforms.