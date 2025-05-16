We Were Liars, The Gardener and More Great Movie Trailers

Also: The Roses, The Long Walk and Sorry, Baby

by Wendy Schwartz May 16, 2025 8:45 am 3 min read Share:

The Roses

Searchlight Pictures

Trailer Agency: Empire Design U.K.

This hilarious remake begins with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge before landing on Ivy and Theo Rose, a couple played by Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. He’s an architect who recently got fired and stays home with the kids while Ivy, a famous chef, jets to a photo shoot. When Colman calls from first class to check in, B.C.’s in the midst of putting out multiple fires—and he hangs up when he hears someone offer her champagne. Their relationship teeters on the brink of collapse when Colman delivers a sexual zinger at a dinner party. Watch for Cumberbatch taking a bubble-bath when Colman throws crabs in the tub. In theaters August 29.

We Were Liars

Prime Video

Trailer Agency: Grandson

A woman’s voice describes an ideal place where it’s always summer—over images of young people hangin’ on the beach and living their best life. The world seems shiny, new and perfect. A girl holds hands with a handsome boy and jumps into the water—and that’s when things turn weird. This well-crafted teaser ends with a girl waking up on the beach, guys fighting and someone jumping off a cliff into the surf. “When you’re left for dead, you want answers,” the narrator says. Find out what happened when the series premieres June 18.

The Long Walk

Lionsgate

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Editor: Pat Davet

This cheeky misdirect introduces us to a bunch of young guys under wide open skies. But the idyllic vibe shatters after we witness a boy get shot for falling to the ground with a leg injury. Turns out, this is a brutal adaptation of an early Stephen King novel. This ain’t no bonding exercise for young men—it’s a walk or die competition. Instead of music, we hear disturbing shouts of “warning” amid insistent drums. Mark Hamill plays the evil drill sergeant who tells us: “For some, your heart will stop—for others, your brain. There’s one winner and no finish line.” On Sept. 12, we’ll learn who survives.

Sorry, Baby

A24

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Editor: Lynn Franciotti

This one opens with a night shot of besties greeting each other with giggles and a warm hug. Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie play the BFFs, who have stood by each for years. Through humor and poignancy, we discover that Eva is processing trauma and leaning on Naomi. Of note: Naomi’s clap back to a doctor when he claims to know how Eva feels. In theaters July 17.

The Gardener

Netflix

Teaser Trailer Agency: Once Upon A Time

Spooky sound design echoes as we watch a young man dig a grave. A woman’s voice tells us it’s for her son, Elmer, who has a passion for plants and trees. We learn they survived a car accident that left Elmer incapable of feeling emotions. His mom has exploited this sitch by turning him into a hitman. His mom promises one last hit—and this time the target’s a woman. Complicating matters, Elmer’s emotions come back and he falls in love with his target. How far will he go for love? Streaming now on Netflix.

