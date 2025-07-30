Walton Goggins Is a 'Spicy, But Not Too Spicy' Plumber in Doritos Campaign

That's actually a wrench in his pocket. But he's still happy to see you

Walton Goggins began the summer reading S.M.U.T for Jimmy John’s. Now, he’s a spicy (but not too spicy) plumber in a 3-minute video from Rethink that hypes Doritos’ new Golden Sriracha flavor.

“I heard you need someone to fix your pipes,” Goggins begins. “I’ve been waiting for you alllll day,” replies a blonde bombshell.

The double entendres flow, but Goggins is all business. When he says he’s “going down to take a good look,” he’s tending to the sink, not his disappointed customer. Appearances by a roommate and resident cougar fail to shake the plumber’s professional resolve.

But then the delivery guy arrives with an extra large sausage, ordered by Goggins, and the fantasy lives on.

“Walton Goggins’ name originally came up on a text thread when we were tossing around ideas for talent. We knew he was the only man for the job,” says Chris Bellinger, CCO at PepsiCo Foods U.S.

“We couldn’t see anyone else in the role. For the creative to work, we needed the plumber role to be played with this unspoken charm and cleverness. And Goggins has this confident presence and way about him. It’s like he gives off heat without trying. As soon as he saw the creative concept, he showed it to his wife and said ‘I am IN!’ And it’s been a dream partnership since then.”

The video screens today at the Slipper Room in NYC, known as the birthplace of the city’s neo-burlesque scene.

“The standout moment for me has got to be Walton’s contributions to the script on-set,” Bellinger tells Muse. “At the end, we get to the part where the pizza delivery guy comes upon this scene of absurd characters interacting, and asks ‘Did anyone order an extra-large sausage?’ We originally kind of ended it there. But Walton had the idea to end it with his character saying, ‘That would be me.'”

“That was a total mic drop moment. Because with that small tweak, you’ve just up-leveled the plot. And it turns out that he was in on the joke all along.”

The campaign, targeting Gen Z and their love of swicy (sweet and spicy) food also includes digital, social and OOH elements. Looking for more spice online? Fans can visit an exclusive broadcast channel on Doritos’ IG for some added heat.

“When we were filming, Goggins shared this incredible story that one of his first jobs as a teenager was working at a plant printing Frito-Lay chip bags, including Doritos,” concludes Bellinger. “Now, over 30 years later, we’ve reunited for what is without a doubt the boldest campaign we’ve ever done—talk about a full circle moment for Walton and Doritos!”

