Tubi Tells Brands: Our Fans Buy Lots of Stuff

A fun appeal ahead of the upfronts

by David Gianatasio April 30, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Sword and Sorcery lovers sometimes grow beards—just like wizards. That’s a primo sales opportunity right there. Razor brands, take heed!

Ahead of the newfronts and upfronts in May, Tubi winks at media buyers with sassy digital and OOH that ties into movie and TV fandom.

“Tubi attracts young, diverse audiences who are not just passionate fans, they have real influence and purchasing power,” says Nicole Parlapiano, CMO at the Fox-owned streamer. “These viewers aren’t just watching—they’re in-market and ready to engage with the brands that matter to them.”

Leveraging fandom has become a marketing staple in recent years. Such strategy jibes with Tubi’s mission, and the platform’s proven adept at crafting potent promos with Mischief @ No fixed Address.

Recent efforts range from high-profile Super Bowl commercials in 2023 and ’25 to genre spoofs and last year’s punchy primer on Tubi content streaming free for heroes and villains alike.