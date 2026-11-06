Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Take the Wheel for VW Atlas

NBC100 tie-in spot puts their act on the road

by David Gianatasio November 6, 2026 8:30 am 3 min read Share:

Volkswagen’s Atlas family provides lots of cabin space for self-aware comedy, with Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch driving a :60 that breaks wide tomorrow on SNL.

The series veterans and VW brand ambassadors riff in their classic style, hyping the vehicles’ ample interior in a spot that also celebrates NBCUniversal’s 100th birthday as part of its NBC100 campaign.

It’s not fast-lane funny, but the pair’s chemistry glides smooth as ever and they elevate the material. Fey’s expressions are particularly priceless as the actor hired to play her son reveals he’s 38 years old—while a hot young dude in Dratch’s car turns out to be her Italian fiancé.

It’s like a fake SNL commercial—but more amusing than many of those. (What? We all know it’s true.)

In terms of creative inspo, “It started with something every parent knows. Families come in every shape and size, and they rarely stay the same size for long,” Rachael Zaluzec, CMO and SVP, customer experience, Volkswagen of America, tells Muse.

“The Atlas was designed to fit all of them, with the space, comfort and premium features they want at a value that makes sense. Wanting to highlight that everyday chaos, we workshopped ideas with NBCUniversal’s in-house creative team at Rock Studios. An unexpected cast of family characters felt like a funny, honest way to tell that story.”

Much of the target audience—mainly folks in the market for a family car—”grew up watching Tina and Rachel. These two make the everyday chaos funny and relatable without poking fun at the people living it. And that’s exactly the tone we wanted.”

Fey and Dratch do a good job of conveying that message, making the point for a mass audience in their inimitable style. Running the ad during SNL adds another fun layer.

For NBCU, the pitch represents a canny use of bankable stars and IP. It’s “a great example of how we continue to put our legacy into action with our partners,” says Mike Marshall, the entertainment giant’s chairman of global advertising & partnerships.

The broader goal, Zaluzec says, is giving VW a distinctly ownable personality to deploy across wide swaths of marketing.

“What sets a brand apart is how it makes people feel, and Volkswagen has always connected through personality and a sense of humor. We started this year by bringing back “Drivers Wanted” at the Super Bowl—and NBC100 builds on that same idea. These kinds of big cultural moments are among the few times families still sit down and watch together, so that’s exactly where we want Atlas to be.”

“And it’s more than an ad buy,” she says. “The story we’re telling in culture is the same one the vehicle tells: bringing people together, with room for everyone.”

Related: VW Plays Small Ball for the World Cup. Very Small