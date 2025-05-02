This TikTok Campaign Is a Love Letter to Cinephiles

The brand's an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival

What can’t you find on TikTok? Forget scrolling through “recommended for you” options on Netflix for what to watch—TikTok’s says it’s got you covered.

To promote a partnership with the Cannes Film Festival, the social-media staple launched a pair of ads—produced by LA\PAC and directed by Tim Bullock—that celebrate the platform as a place to find new films or rediscover movies from the past.

“Cliff of Love” is an homage to romantic period pieces. Taking place in the 18th century, forbidden love is on the horizon. As two lovers are about to kiss, @grimkujow chimes in, declaring the film “one of rare beauty.”

“Into the Jungle” is less about treacherous terrain and more about the journey into the heart of human nature, per @lala_cinema:

“The production challenge was to distill the essence of iconic ‘auteur’ cinema references into a few cinematic, high-impact seconds,” says LA\PAC. “Jane Campion, James Gray … all these amazing Cannes winning directors have been our guide throughout the production process.”