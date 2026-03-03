Thinking of Making Your First Short Film? Start Moving

A first-time filmmaker shares lessons of creativity and life

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 3, 2026 2:00 pm 4 min read

All photos by Shireen Mahmud

As a first-time filmmaker, these words written by the poet Rumi wholly resonate: “When you start to walk on the way, the way appears.”

Last August, I decided to take a leap of faith and make my short film, “The Blossom.” I had recently gotten the iPhone 16 Pro and felt armed enough to move forward with my project. I was able to raise some money—not enough, or so I thought, to make a quality film. But, with the end of the year in sight, I had reached the point of now-or-never.

I researched films made on the iPhone. Signed up for a class at the Apple Store on how to use the camera to its full benefit. Then I began to make production plans. I set a goal and decided to push forward no matter the outcome.

The plan was to enlist a gaffer, two PAs and a cast of eight. My mom, a talented creative, was already on board as stills photographer.

The first hire I made was Islam Gimazov for the gaffing position, who asked if he could also take on the role of cinematographer using his own camera equipment. He and I had something in common: How can you get people to take you seriously when they believe you lack experience? Determination and self-belief carry you through.

Once the team was assembled, I gave everyone a shooting script and handed the talent the backstory for their characters. Specific shots that I created were already worked out with Crayola crayons on my storyboard.

I was a one-woman show: writer, director, producer—and driver. I hadn’t driven in eight years and cars had changed; I didn’t even know how to start the motor. But, Sam Jackson, one of my set PAs, guided me. Somehow, we made it up to Orangeburg, N.Y.—about 40 minutes outside of Manhattan. This experience was an empowering moment. I felt ready for the day’s shoot, and started to ease into my role as director once the scene was set and I called “action!”

Our production facility, The Douglas House, satisfied six locations in the script and supported certain themes captured by colors—like the reds that appear throughout. I emphasized specific colors in my wardrobe requests from the actors, too. I was lucky to be covering the New York Film Festival while I prepped my film. I watched 27 films during the festival’s run, studying how much color plays into the emotional state of each scene and overall production design.

I look back on Day 2 with a smile. I dragged the talent and crew around locations in Central Park all morning. My mom cooked us a wonderful curry lunch at my apartment.

I cannot express in words what it means to work with supportive people who truly want to see “The Blossom” do well. And that continues as I move through this journey. One of the actors, Dhanish Kolar, for example, created an IMdB page for the short pretty soon after the shoot. I didn’t have people in place for post-production. I went through the NYWIFT directory for an editor and found Susan B. Ades, who has a background in art. I felt she could add a measure of poetry to the film with those skills, which is how things unfolded in the edit.

I have discovered so much about the entire process related to filmmaking—from prepping to marketing. And more importantly, about myself. The biggest thing is: Take that leap of faith! The only way to know your path is to start moving.

CREDITS

Production Crew & Post-Production Personnel

Shahnaz Mahmud – Writer & Director

Susan B. Ades – Editor

Anthony Bartucca – Sound Mixer

Matt Broadfoot – Sound Designer / Sound Editor / Sound Re-recording Mixer

Islam Gimazov – Cinematographer / Gaffer / Colorist

Sam Jackson – Set P.A.

Shireen Mahmud – Stills Photographer

Kathryn Mayer – Set P.A.

Cast

Bhumika Jain – Sabina

Gautam Kannan – Abhijit

Leah Khambata – Farahnaz

Dhanish Kolar – Jagan

Raquel Orendáin Shrestha – Maya

Blake Rapino – Young Sabina

Diya Saxena – Young Maya

Joshua Zac Phillip – Young Abhijit

Production Company

Sirocco Productions, LLC