Supergirl, Rosemead and More Great Trailers
Plus: Cover-Up and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die
Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…
Supergirl
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates/AV Squad
Editor: Landon Bernas
Music: Cavalry Music
This well-cut teaser follows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) and her dark origin story before she makes her way to Earth. We open with Krypto the pooch droppin’ the needle on Blondie’s “Call Me.” He then pees on a newspaper where Superman’s making headlines for saving the day. Soon, Kara and Ruthye (Eve Ridley) team up to take down a herd of bad guys. When Ruthye asks about Superman, Kara replies, “He sees the good in everyone. I see the truth.” Dropping into theaters June 26.
Rosemead
Vertical Entertainment
Trailer Agency: Seismic Productions
Inspired by a true story, this intense promo opens on a young boy named Joe (Lawrence Shou). A doctor’s V.O. explains that the youth must learn to live with his ailment. Props for never giving away what Joe is suffering from—this approach keeps us connected to the story. The most dramatic scene arrives when Liu flinches as she finally witnesses the boy’s explosive anger. Emotional music helps underscore the plight of mother and son. In theaters now.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
Briarcliff Entertainment
Trailer Agency: AV Squad
This well-crafted teaser opens with Sam Rockwell’s character taking patrons of an L.A. diner hostage. He claims he’s from the future and needs to save the world. When a customer says he looks like a homeless person, Rockwell replies, “I come from a nightmare apocalypse where this is the height of f*ing fashion!” Praise for using Geseffelstein’s “Digital Slaves” as the score. It ends with an action montage filled with bizarre visuals of Rockwell and his recruits battling rogue AI. In theaters Feb. 13.
Cover-Up
Netflix
Trailer Agency: Intermission Film
This political thriller traces the career of Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Seymour Hersh. The trailer boasts a great hook: Hersh and Academy Award winner Laura Poitras (the filmmaker) argue over naming “sources.” He’s always writing stories that piss people off. Nixon said of the scribe: “This fellow is a son-of-a-bitch. He’s probably a Communist agent.” Of governments, Hersh says: “The power these people have is so immense they’ll do anything not to lose it. They’ll do anything to bury the story or bury anybody.” This riveting doc is in theaters now and on Netflix Dec. 26.