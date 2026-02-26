Samuel L. Jackson Searches for Adidas Superstars

He's soon surrounded by shoes and celebs

by David Gianatasio February 26, 2026 10:45 am 1 min read Share:

You can’t take a walk around the block these days without running into superstars. Samuel L. Jackson sees them everywhere he goes in the :90 below. It’s the latest highly-stylized effort boosting Adidas’ Superstar kicks, with Sam returning as the narrator and primary focus from last year’s campaign.

Also on hand from the worlds of sports and entertainment: Jennie, Kendall Jenner, Lamine Yamal, Baby Keep, James Harden, Tyshawn Jones and Olivia Dean.

”The campaign celebrates the next era of the Superstar through both timeless design and cultural relevance,” says VP of marketing Annie Barrett.

“This season, we continue to show the relevance of this sneaker across music, fashion, sport and art. The new campaign pushes the bounds of reality with unexpected twists.”

Directed by photographer and filmmaker Thibaut Grevet, the hero spot ups the ante in terms of artsy imagery from Adidas’ efforts from 2026 (which is really saying something).

Now, we get jagged cuts, weird camera angles, celebs in odd places and a tuneful window explosion.

It’s pretentious and vaguely David Lynch-noir with tongue firmly in cheek. But never boring.

Sam keeps everything grounded. He provides a velvet-voiced relatable presence—though he’s probably the brightest star on display.