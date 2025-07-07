Stars Hyping Adidas Superstar Shoes Include Missy Elliott, Samuel L. Jackson and More

Maximum celebs in minimalist campaign

by David Gianatasio July 7, 2025

In the extremely stylized, monochrome :60 below, Missy Elliott answers an old-school pay telephone—seemingly in the middle of nowhere—and puts the latest campaign for Adidas’ Superstar kicks in perspective.

Gazing around the commercial set, Missy reports: “I’m in some white room, with a bunch of lights, people staring at me.”

That fourth-wall breakthrough knowingly winks at viewers. It adds a slick self-awareness to the celeb-packed spot, skewering pretensions.

Samuel L. Jackson appears and serves as narrator. He muses about the transient nature of style and fashion, noting that icons—from the worlds of entertainment, sports and athletic shoes—”don’t follow time. They set it.”

Also on hand: Teezo Touchdown, GloRilla, JENNIE, Gabbriette, Anthony Edwards and Mark Gonzales.

All appealingly riff on their public images, and director Thibaut Grevet achieves a playfully minimalist Twilight Zone aesthetic that teases the eye.

“The Superstar has always been more than just a sneaker—it’s a symbol of originality and a spark for cultural change,” says Annie Barrett, VP of marketing at Adidas Originals.

“From street corners to global stages, it’s been worn by those who don’t wait for permission to lead. This campaign isn’t about looking back—it’s about spotlighting a new generation who are building what’s next.”