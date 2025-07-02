Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Step Out in New Spots

For her, it's a Gossip Girl reunion

by David Gianatasio July 2, 2025 2:02 pm 1 min read Share:

In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively household, it’s usually RR who makes the noteworthy commercials.

Today, both feature in fresh campaigns from Ryan’s agency Maximum Effort.

First, Blake and Zuzanna Szadkowski reprise their Gossip Girl roles, “Sharing Good Tea” for Betty Booze.

Strange they didn’t find some showbiz dirt to dish.

Gossip fans might note callbacks to the series, which ran from 2008 to 2012. These include Blake’s sweatpants and catchphrase “I have to go.”

Meanwhile, Ryan slings his trademark snark for Mint Mobile in a :30 co-starring former Costco CFO Richard Galanti.

Dude kept the chain’s hot-dog combo at $1.50 for 40 years. Here, he’s billed as Mint’s anti-inflation czar, touting the carrier’s longstanding $15 per month price-tag.

Both halves of the Hollywood power couple do well tweaking their images and leveraging pop culture.

And Szadkowski truly shines with her tipsy delivery of lines like, “This is a naughty little bitch, I drank it on the walk over” and “Oh, Miss. Betty. You and me are gonna get into some trouble.”