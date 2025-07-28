Rob Mac, Kumail Nanjiani 'Get Hot' for DirecTV

Oh, glow up already

by David Gianatasio July 28, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

How hot are DirecTV’s latest spots starring the artist formerly known as Rob McElhenney and Kumail Nanjiani? Not very.

Still, the pair delivers circus-level clowning to tout the brand’s satellite-free options and enhanced user experience.

TBWA\Chiat\Day helped develop the films, which Taika Waititi directs in his trademark absurdist style.

It’s all a big flex, which Rob and Kumail illustrate by lifting a TV to build muscles and doing the splits:

“Harnessing a fun culture-forward metaphor, DirecTV tapped into the power of the ‘glow-up,’” by teaming with Kumail and Rob, both of whom are known for such personal transformations, Kelly Jo Sands, SVP of digital marketing at DirecTV, tells Muse.

With that premise in mind, “DirecTV invited both celebrities to tell America about the newest and hottest makeover success story in entertainment, similar to celebrities who have seemingly become superstars overnight.”

Kumail rolls with the concept, that’s for sure:

Finally, the bros don shades and bling for an Oh Snap! moment:

TBWA\C\D group CDs Mark Winters and Ryan Buckley share tales from the set:

“The guys would just bounce off of each other and riff. It also felt a little demeaning, because every time Kumail or Rob were on screen, you were reminded of how long it’s been since you’ve gone to the gym.”

“Taika had a unique ritual every morning before we started shooting. He would get the whole crew along with the agency and DirecTV folks together and have us do ‘warm up’ exercises. It really set the tone to start every day doing 10 squats with Moby’s ‘Flower’ playing over thePA.”

“On the last day, the agency and DirecTV crew all dressed up as Taika—concert tees and bucket hats—as a silly prank.”

Whoa, that sounds hawt! Not. Still, the campaign proves an amusing evolution of past DTV hijinks. This time pigeon free.

The ads drop as the brand begins a new chapter, with TPG recently acquiring full ownership of the service from AT&T. Amid a pay-TV downturn and subscriber losses, DTV continues to focus on streaming and programming options, like sports—plus Kumail’s rug burns—to stay relevant.

