Reggie Miller Joins Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn for Xfinity

Now they're all roommates or something

by David Gianatasio October 23, 2025 9:20 am

Thanks to Xfinity, it’s getting crowded at Vince Vaugh’s place.

A few weeks back, he and Owen Wilson revived their Wedding Crashers schtick to hype sports on Xfinity.

Now, with the NBA’s new season underway, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller shows up in a fresh spot:

The work succeeds by not trying too hard. It takes a comfort-food approach. Beloved actors and athletes trading on their personalities to boost the brand. That feels familiar and oddly appealing.

The rapid-fire riffing mixes product plugs with silly humor—”What are you gonna do next, walk on water?”—that accurately captures the weekend bro zinger aesthetic. Of course, these bros are millionaires. Good for them.

RSA’s David Dobkin directed, with Preacher collaborating on creative development.