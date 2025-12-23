Paradise, Masaka Kids and More Great Trailers

Also playing: The Pitt and His & Hers

by Wendy Schwartz December 23, 2025 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Paradise, Season 2

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Wild Card Creative

This well-crafted teaser opens with Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) waking up in the cockpit of an airplane that’s crashed. With very little dialogue and swelling piano chords, new characters appear along with fresh danger. As the score crescendos, we close with Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) saying, “Can I tell you something no one else knows? It’s not just about the bunker.” Find out more on Feb. 23.

Play

Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Ignition Creative

Editor: Matthew Patterson

This uplifting promo teases the story behind the Ugandan YouTube dance sensations who have used the power of movement and song to overcome hardship. “That groove that comes out when you’re dancing makes you forget all the pain that you have,” we’re told. Seeing the joy on the faces of these youngsters will make your day. The legend began with a video that went viral and ultimately changed the lives of so many kids. Now they can chase their dreams. Catch this heartening doc on Netflix now.

Play

The Pitt

HBO Max

Trailer Agency: Aspect

Editor: Tony Kubek

We open with doctors welcoming back ER head nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa). She’s here to help the facility get through the 4th of July. We learn that it’s the last shift for Robbie (Noah Wyle) before he takes a sabbatical. The music surges as the hospital computers go down. It ends with lives on the line and Dana says, “We all need help from time to time. The most important thing is that we never stop offering.” The Emmy-winning series returns on Jan. 8.

Play

His & Hers

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Requiem

Ace reporter Anna (Tessa Thompson) tells her editor they found a woman’s body and she wants the story. Det. Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is walking away from the press when Anna yells, “Is it true you knew her?” The eerie score helps build the intrigue—and we discover that Anna is Jack’s wife. Every clue points to the attack being personal. Anna: “There are two sides to every story—which means someone is always lying.” Find out whodunnit when this limited series drops next month.

Play