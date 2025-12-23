Paradise, Masaka Kids and More Great Trailers
Also playing: The Pitt and His & Hers
Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…
Paradise, Season 2
Hulu
Trailer Agency: Wild Card Creative
This well-crafted teaser opens with Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) waking up in the cockpit of an airplane that’s crashed. With very little dialogue and swelling piano chords, new characters appear along with fresh danger. As the score crescendos, we close with Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) saying, “Can I tell you something no one else knows? It’s not just about the bunker.” Find out more on Feb. 23.
Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within
Netflix
Trailer Agency: Ignition Creative
Editor: Matthew Patterson
This uplifting promo teases the story behind the Ugandan YouTube dance sensations who have used the power of movement and song to overcome hardship. “That groove that comes out when you’re dancing makes you forget all the pain that you have,” we’re told. Seeing the joy on the faces of these youngsters will make your day. The legend began with a video that went viral and ultimately changed the lives of so many kids. Now they can chase their dreams. Catch this heartening doc on Netflix now.
The Pitt
HBO Max
Trailer Agency: Aspect
Editor: Tony Kubek
We open with doctors welcoming back ER head nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa). She’s here to help the facility get through the 4th of July. We learn that it’s the last shift for Robbie (Noah Wyle) before he takes a sabbatical. The music surges as the hospital computers go down. It ends with lives on the line and Dana says, “We all need help from time to time. The most important thing is that we never stop offering.” The Emmy-winning series returns on Jan. 8.
His & Hers
Netflix
Trailer Agency: Requiem
Ace reporter Anna (Tessa Thompson) tells her editor they found a woman’s body and she wants the story. Det. Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is walking away from the press when Anna yells, “Is it true you knew her?” The eerie score helps build the intrigue—and we discover that Anna is Jack’s wife. Every clue points to the attack being personal. Anna: “There are two sides to every story—which means someone is always lying.” Find out whodunnit when this limited series drops next month.