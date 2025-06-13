Sketch, Stick, Ironheart and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus Kiss of the Spider Woman and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

by Wendy Schwartz June 13, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Kiss of the Spiderwoman

Roadside Attractions / Lionsgate

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh star in this remake of the 1985 film (which began life as a novel and also inspired a Broadway musical). Props for using songs to tell the story of two men sharing a prison cell and forging an unlikely friendship. Lopez sings, “You’ve got to learn how not to be where you are. So close your eyes and become a movie star.” With skillful cutting, we jump from jail and political upheaval to a dance number and back again—all paced to the rhythm of the music. In theaters Oct. 10

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sony Pictures

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Editor: Joe Hubbard

Relive your past, change your future. This one opens on Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) exchanging glances from beneath umbrellas. Through a twist of fate, these two strangers embark on a beautiful journey. Gracie Abrams’ “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” sets the tone for traveling back in time to life’s most important moments. Their budding romance is underscored by the song’s lyrics, “Everywhere I go, leads me back to you.” In theaters Sept. 19.

Sketch

Angel Studios

Trailer Agency: Wild Card Creative

Editor: Paul Valtierra

We meet Amber, a creative little girl, who’s dealing with loss. Her therapist suggests putting her feelings in a sketchbook to keep them safe. When her book falls into a strange pond, the drawings spring to life—in a crazy, chaotic and dangerous way. Watch for the reveal of the blue monster behind the school bus! Arrives on Aug. 6.

Stick

Apple TV

Trailer Agency: Seismic Productions

Owen Wilson plays a former pro who gets a second chance at golf when he discovers a talented but troubled teenager. It’s a swing at redemption for both of them. “This game takes and it takes,” Owen says. “The game’s finally giving me something back.” This feel-good comedy is streaming now on Apple TV.

Ironheart

Marvel Entertainment

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

We hear the sound of metal hitting metal as Riri Williams tells us the best way to understand something is to take it apart and put it back together. When a friend challenges her to see what she’s made of, Riri builds a fantastical suit of armor. Meet Marvel’s newest hero when the series premieres June 24 on Disney+.

