NYON Collab With 'Sesame Street' Brings a Nostalgic Feel to Fashion

Jake Shane takes his signature humor for a stroll around town as he finds his inner child

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 9, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Apparel brand New York Or Nowhere has launched a limited-edition collection with Sesame Street celebrating the high energy, humor and nostalgia of the city. Comedian and social media star Jake Shane fronts the campaign.

The NYON x Sesame Street collection includes 57 pieces—hoodies, knits, jackets, and more inspired by Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar The Grouch and Count von Count.

The central creative piece, “New York Or Nowhere Presents: Inner Child,” finds Shane leaving his apartment as he begins his day. Throughout his routine, he encounters, in cartoon form, beloved Sesame Street characters. A man hosing down the sidewalk morphs into Grover; while waiting for his coffee, Cookie Monster appears behind the counter; and Bert and Ernie are waiting their turn at a barber shop.

Each encounter cheers Shane as he embraces the sprawl of the city and the unexpected pleasures it can bring. NYON’s “It Will Always Be New York or Nowhere” jacket also appears.

NYON’s founder Quincy Moore, reserves a special place for Sesame Street. “The show helped teach me my ABCs and 123s, the importance of being a good neighbor, and certain values that have stuck with me for life: kindness, empathy, and looking out for others.”

When his son was 4, Moore introduced him to the series and was enthralled by the show’s NYC vibe.

“Around the same time, through a chance meeting with someone whose partner manages licensing for Sesame Workshop, we connected with their team … and the rest was history,” he says.

Aside from a partnership with SNL in 2025, this is the first time the brand worked with IP in the entertainment space. NYON produced the campaign in-house, with the exception of an external animation/VFX team.

“New York is full of unexpected moments of wonder, humor, and absurdity, but as adults, we move through the city so quickly that we stop noticing them,” says Moore. “From there, we wanted to follow Jake through an otherwise ordinary morning and slowly shift his perspective—allowing him to notice the magic that’s already there, with Sesame Street characters subtly woven into the everyday people and places around him.”

“The child [Quincy’s son, Milo] that toward the end becomes a reflection of that perspective. It’s almost as if Jake is beginning to see the world the way the child in the story has always been able to see it.”

The campaign will run through NYON’s owned social and web channels.

The main goal of the campaign? “To make people smile,” Moore says.