Holiday Travel Too Harried? Hertz's Golden Retrievers Bring Relief

Pups book an ad flight this time around

by David Gianatasio November 16, 2026 11:45 am 2 min read Share:

C’mon, Goldie, roll over! I said, roll over! Why won’t you roll over? Aw, you’re adorable anyway.

Hertz’s pooches proved a tad uncooperative on set, but the rental car company’s new ads, crammed with cuteness, still delivers.

“Our retrievers could navigate obstacle courses, jump through hoops and even hold phones in their mouths. But there was one thing we could never get them to do: roll over,” recalls Ashley Kleinheinz, ACD at Preacher, which developed the campaign.

Breaking this week, the push stems from the carrier’s high-profile canine invasions of airports worldwide.

“When customers showed us how much they loved the Gold Squad, we listened,” says Brian Canning, CMO of Hertz. “’You’re Golden’ doubles down on that feedback and turns it into a commitment across the entire Hertz experience that every one of our employees has a role in delivering.”

Hertz has enjoyed a double-digit revenue spike plus big gains in loyalty acquisitions and social engagement since the doggos debuted. So, putting them in commercials seems like a no-brrrrainer.

Thankfully, air travel is 100 percent stress-free these days, with no delays or technical foul-ups of any kind that would call for our furry friends to relieve the tension. Still, puppies are fun—woof.

Guy Shelmerdine of Smuggler directed the ads, which will run across CTV, social and digital platforms.

Related: Painting a New Picture of Rescue Dogs to Bolster Pet Adoption