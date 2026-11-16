The State of the Workplace Drawn in Sharpie on Notebook Paper, as Told by Goldie Chan

Muse by Clios announces 'workwark,' an original 16-part cartoon series from the branding strategist and author

by Luz Corona November 16, 2026 1:30 pm Share:

It’s The Far Side meets The Office.

workwark is an original 16-part workplace cartoon series created by top branding strategist and author Goldie Chan, published and distributed exclusively on Muse by Clios. Drawn entirely analog from start to finish using Sharpie and pen on lined paper, workwark brings an absurdist, sharply observant lens to the modern work experience against today’s backdrop of corporate layoffs, burnout culture and tech takeovers. The premise explores an invisible dynamic familiar to anyone who punches a clock: the silent second conversation running behind every professional’s face while navigating the daily grind.

Widely known across the industry as the “Oprah of LinkedIn,” Chan is a renowned marketing expert, keynote speaker, and founder of Warm Robots who has advised Fortune 500 brands and built a community of more than half a million followers. Her work and commentary have been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Vulture, and Entrepreneur. workwark marks her debut as an original hand-drawn cartoonist.

Ahead of workwark’s debut, Muse sat down with Chan to discuss the inspiration behind a workplace cartoon long overdue in today’s corporate climate and how her lived experience has informed her own work.

The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What led to the idea of workwark?

Work is so weird. Especially corporate 9-5 work of which I did for over a decade. You get up, go to an office, look busy for 8 hours and then go home. Sometimes you’re worried about losing your job or getting a raise or a promotion. Sometimes you’re dealing with a layoff or big life change that’s more important than watercooler chat. My series workwark tries to address how we mask and present to the outside world with our internal world peeking through in the background with captions that ironically sum it all up.

Why did you decide to use sharpie and lined paper instead of creating something that’s digital?

I love the idea of going back to analog in a world overfilled with digital options. I still take my meeting notes on post-it notes with a pen or pencil, too. I wanted workwark to feel like a scribble during a loooong boring meeting. Something unrehearsed but still looks and feels very real and relatable to anyone who has ever been asked to “circle back.”

What’s your advice for creatives who may be experiencing corporate fatigue?

Find moments of real joy—whether that’s during work with your work besties or after work with friends and loved ones. Making sure that you’re spending time replenishing your tired work brain is incredibly important and good for your mental health.

How has your lived experience informed and inspired your work?

I am always looking for ways to create connections or translate how I see the world into a way that feels warm and insightful for others in my community and audience. As the child of immigrants who grew up around Oakland between dim sum and soul food, I want to bridge the gap between diverse cultures and lifestyles while honoring what makes them unique in the first place.

What’s a project you are proud of?

I’m proud of the more than 800 consecutive daily videos I created on LinkedIn from 2017 to 2019. They featured completely AI-free editing, and I did most of the planning and filming myself in tiny gaps in my day when I was between meetings or running to the airport. It helped me grow my audience from scratch on the platform, and it also trained me to create videos with less of a focus on perfection and more on getting them done, since I posted one every 24 hours.

What’s a meme or GIF that sums up your creative process?

Charlie Day’s conspiracy board (It’s Always Sunny). I have no ideas and then suddenly I have a million ideas and thoughts and I’m super overwhelmed but incredibly productive at the same time.

Finish this sentence: When I am in a creative rut, I _______.

I go OUTSIDE! I take a walk or go on a little adventure in my neighborhood. It changes my brain a little bit in a positive way.

What’s a creative hill you’ll die on?

We will never replace humans in the creative process and we will never not want to FEEL from creative projects.

What’s a Clio-winning campaign you wish you worked on or admire?

Love Vaseline Verified! More than 3.5 million claims around Vaseline “hacks” exist. Instead of fighting them, the brand created the Social R&D Lab, where they debunked or proved whether different alternative uses of Vaseline were valid, leaning into brand humility instead of brand ego. Winners got a #VaselineVerified badge of credibility, and the brand released them under Vaseline Originals with a direct-to-consumer (DTC) monetization strategy—giving the original influencers a direct cut of every product sold as well. It was a brilliant way to take original work from an audience and bring positive energy to the brand.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

My hot take is that AI isn’t creating the slopification of the internet; it’s creating the BLANDIFICATION of the web, because everything is pulled from the same sources and ends up looking and sounding exactly the same—unseasoned and without a compelling POV.

New panels of workwark will premiere weekly on Muse by Clios through December. Readers can follow the full series and explore the latest industry creative work here.