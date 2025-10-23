Matthew McConaughey's Infamous Bongos Incident Gets the Law & Order Treatment

Steve Zirnkilton, who voices the crime show's intro, provides narration

by Amy Corr October 23, 2025 11:15 am Share:

It hard to believe it’s been 26 years since Matthew McConaughey was arrested following his infamous naked bongo incident.

Now, with help from Maximum Effort, McConaughey and his wife Camila poke fun at the episode with an ad that begins like an installment of Law & Order. Voice actor Steve Zirnkilton tees up the ad: “What follows is a real police report. No names have been changed cause he was totally guilty.” DUN DUN.

As Matt plays the bongos fully-clothed, Camila reads the police report: “On arrival to the location, I could easily hear really loud music, dancing and playing bongos.”

The couple share a good laugh and drink their Pantalones tequila on the rocks.

If you prefer your tequila in a cocktail, the brand created one for the anniversary—Pantsless & Famous, a play on the Naked & Famous cocktail.

Makes sense for Matthew’s tequila brand. Since that percussive day in 1999, he’s been dropping trou all over the place.