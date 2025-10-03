Dun Dun: Scenes From Law & Order's NYC Pop-Up Diner

Celebrating the show's 25th season

by Amy Corr October 3, 2025 2:30 pm Share:

Fans of the Law & Order franchise are in for a treat this weekend with “Dun Dun Diner,” a pop-up in Rockefeller Center, NYC. From Oct. 3-5, visitors can grab a bite at a diner inspired by the Elite Squad’s favorite hangout.

On display, there’s a suit worn by actor Jesse L. Martin and the one below, worn by the late, great,Jerry Orbach in his final appearance on the show in 2004:

There’s a photo opp at Olivia Benson’s booth that asks: “What would Olivia Benson do,” along with photos from past seasons:

Menu options include Fin’s French Toast, Elite egg muffins, a yogurt parfait and coffee:

Through partnerships with Milk Bar and Dinner Service N.Y., visitors can snag a glazed donut cookie and branded merch like sweatshirts, tees and hats. NVE Experience Agency brought the diner and walk down memory lane to life.