Film and TV

Dun Dun: Scenes From Law & Order's NYC Pop-Up Diner

Celebrating the show's 25th season

by Amy Corr
October 3, 2025
2:30 pm
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Fans of the Law & Order franchise are in for a treat this weekend with “Dun Dun Diner,” a pop-up in Rockefeller Center, NYC. From Oct. 3-5, visitors can grab a bite at a diner inspired by the Elite Squad’s favorite hangout.

On display, there’s a suit worn by actor Jesse L. Martin and the one below, worn by the late, great,Jerry Orbach in his final appearance on the show in 2004:

There’s a photo opp at Olivia Benson’s booth that asks: “What would Olivia Benson do,” along with photos from past seasons:

Menu options include Fin’s French Toast, Elite egg muffins, a yogurt parfait and coffee:

Through partnerships with Milk Bar and Dinner Service N.Y., visitors can snag a glazed donut cookie and branded merch like sweatshirts, tees and hats. NVE Experience Agency brought the diner and walk down memory lane to life.

author avatar
Amy Corr
See Full Bio
Tags
Experiential Law & Order NBC New York NVE Experience Agency Peacock
Author Photo
Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

Read more...