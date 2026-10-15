Live From New York: It's 'KPop Demon Hunters,' via Netflix and Walmart

Immersive experience showcased brand partners while celebrating the fictional girl band

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 15, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Netflix and Walmart recently partnered to bring KPop Demon Hunters to NYC for a free immersive event.

Conjuring a HUNTR/X-inspired Night Market, the event was timed in advance of the holiday season to showcase a collection of official KPop Demon Hunters products sold at Walmart.

“As the film and soundtrack continue to be a cultural phenomenon with fans of all ages, we wanted to create an engaging fan experience that highlighted some of our fun product partners,” says Tanya Isler, head of consumer products for Netflix. The CNC Agency produced the event.

Dubbed “Let Your Inner HUNTR/X Shine,” the activation last weekend helped visitors celebrate “Rumi,” “Mira” and “Zoey“—members of the fictional K-pop girl group who secretly work as monster hunters to protect humanity.

The layout included stalls with some of the streamer’s brand partners such as Mattel, Colgate and Nongshim, in addition to Walmart, where attendees drifted in an out, enjoying the event’s offerings.

Mattel hosted a Charm Bar where visitors made personalized keychains. Colgate sponsored the Smile Studio, where people could enter a photo booth and take keepsake pictures. There were also arcade style games and Nongshim provided ramen noodles.

“We were incredibly inspired by the vibrant marketplaces of Seoul’s Myeongdong district, which was also provided as key scenery in parts of the film,” says Isler. “The idea of market stalls played well as we incorporated different partner products and photo moments for fans.”

The event tallied 2,500 visitors over a weekend.

“For Netflix, we always put the fans at the center of what we do,” says Isler. “And since the film’s release more than a year ago, its popularity and fan demand for any and all things KPop Demon Hunters has not waned. In fact, the film has spent a record 66 weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10.”

Related: Netflix x Anua Bask in the Glow of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’