How Crafting Music Videos Helped Charlotte Woodhead of Production House CANADA Prep for the Ad Biz

And always remember: 'Stick with your morals, otherwise you'll feel grubby'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 23, 2026 12:00 am Share:

Charlotte Woodhead | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

What’s Charlotte Woodhead’s proudest career achievement? Working with Gus Van Sant, Jonathan Glazer and James Gray? Sure, such experiences rank high.

“But the work I’m most proud of is building my team at CANADA,” she tells Muse. “They are a powerhouse of hard-working women and they make me better. They all have such interesting lives and backgrounds and that makes the work better. “

Her biggest moment of cringe?

“Once, as a young and poor freelance producer, I worked on a conference film for the Conservative party in the U.K,” she says. “It still makes my toes curl to think of it. Luckily they did not get in. The lesson I learned there is to stick with your morals. Otherwise you feel grubby.”

Charlotte is the managing executive producer at CANADA U.S. in Los Angeles. She collaborates with directors Lope Serrano, Nicolás Méndez and Réalité, among many others, to bring projects to life at the production company.

We spent a few minutes with Charlotte to learn about her background, inspirations and her life in music videos.

Is there a moment from childhood that sparked your creativity?

Nirvana’s “Smells like Teen Spirit” stays with me. I heard it first in the Philippines on TV. We rarely got music updates from the outside world, and of course culture did not move that fast in the ’90s. Occasionally a music video would randomly turn up unannounced on the tube. Nirvana felt like an out-of-body experience—first listening to the track, the rawness and the energy. I still love it.

Was there an “a-ha” moment that made you realize what you wanted to do?

MTV. Back in the day, the channel drove youth culture. It was the main stage for video, art and music production. It was a great incubator of new ideas. I was lucky enough to end up working there.

Name an artist or musician who you admire.

Anything by Prince.

What’s a project you are proud of?

My first professional project. I was a P.A. on the BAFTA-winning doc War In Europe. I carried the teas and coffees to 10 Downing St. for Tony Blair. My parents thought I had arrived. All downhill from there!

What was the last campaign that made you think, “I wish I made that?”

Anything by Pina Bausch. Anish Kapoor’s set designs. Es Delvin’s creations. And theater, which is basically the medium where my love of the arts started.

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

I would like to point to my life in music videos: The Oasis track “Acquiesce”sent me to Japan and gave me the opportunity to cast a Japanese Oasis tribute band that appeared in the video. Or maybe it was Moby’s “Spiders,” shot in Berlin with director Barnaby Roper (I remember breaking into locations, being chased by dogs, fixing the toilet in Moby’s Winnebago when the power went out.) Or hold on, Kaiser Chiefs’ “Loves Not a Competition,” which we shot in New York with a contraband surveillance lens that went from 8mm-1000mm, capturing members of the band as they circulated through the mad rush of crowded streets, like a spy film or a doc version of “Where’s Wally?”

Music videos were always a complete cathartic life journey in two weeks, and then on to the next one. Through them I learned creativity, resolve and appreciation of adventure. It was the best training ground.

What’s some recent work that excites you the most?

We just did a strong Kaiser Permanente campaign with Realite—the SFX for the project was especially fun to produce. Also, we recently wrapped an On Running campaign with the brilliant young director Parker Schmidt. He is going to be a major industry star.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.