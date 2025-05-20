Skims' Ultimate Pierced Nipple Bra Heats Up the Night

Because sex always always ALWAYS sells

by David Gianatasio May 20, 2025

A young woman wearing a Skims Ultimate Pierced Nipple Bra walks into a bar.

That’s about all there is to this commercial from Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand. Most would say it doesn’t need anything else.

NSFW? Depends on where you work, probably:

Ah, Skims—so unsubtly self-aware. It’s as if some Fairy Butt Mother named Kim—who’s been piercing the interwebs of late—made all those patrons’ secret wishes come true.

The bra retails for $74 starting Thursday, and features “built-in raised nipple detail and removable nylon-coated nipple piercing.”