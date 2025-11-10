KFC Becomes 'Hawkins Fried Chicken' and Delivers to the Upside Down

And they'll stop at nothing to make the delivery

by Amy Corr November 10, 2025 9:15 am

KFC U.K. partnered with Netflix’s Stranger Things and changed its name to Hawkins Fried Chicken to make deliveries in the Upside Down. It’s retro, delicious and dangerous!

The :90 from Mother features HFC orders coming through via fax machine and zipped into backpacks where delivery drivers on bikes are determined to complete the orders at all costs.

With a military vehicle in pursuit, employees on bikes toss the backpack until one gets past the blockage. He makes it to the house, only to have the ground open up. His last act on Earth is to throw the backpack onto the porch. He even rings the doorbell in the process.

The spot closes with a close-up of The Stranger Things Burger which features a Zinger Fillet, sweet and spicy secret sauce, crunchy slaw and a red bun. The partnership also includes Stranger Wings, a play on KFC hot wings.

“The Hawkins KFC may be Upside Down, but that doesn’t stop Hawkins Fried Chicken getting chicken to its residents,” says Kate Tipper, marketing director at KFC U.K. and Ireland. “KFC and Stranger Things fans know that when you have an obsession, you’ll stop at nothing for it. It’s this obsessive nature that makes this collaboration a perfect match, placing KFC authentically at the heart of the Stranger Things world.”

“The best brand collaborations identify genuine thematic overlap, not just audience demographics,” adds Mother’s Tomas Coleman and Derek Man Lui. “The Stranger Things kids’ unwavering belief in protecting Hawkins mirrors BELIEVE perfectly. We’ve created a partnership that pulls fans into Hawkins while reinforcing KFC’s brand truth—demonstrating how entertainment partnerships can drive meaningful brand work, not just awareness.”