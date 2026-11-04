KFC's in League With Marvel's Doctor Doom, So It Survives an Apocalypse

Plus more promos around 'Avengers: Doomsday' from Dunkin' (With Channing Tatum) and Dave & Busters (aka Doom & Buster's)

by David Gianatasio November 4, 2026 12:30 pm 3 min read Share:

Fast feeders are deep into Marvel-powered Doom-scrolling these days, with three notable chains launching collabs with the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, which drops on Dec. 18.

First, KFC takes the notion of doom to heart, striking a bargain with the film’s villain in order to survive an apocalypse while its rivals meet a deep-fried fate.

In the cataclysmic :60 below, Doctor Doom allows exactly one restaurant brand to emerge from his frenzy of destruction to fast-feed a shattered world. (Hint: It ain’t Golden Dumpling Takeaway.)

“We’re not just teaming up with the most anticipated movie of the decade. We’re leaning into its biggest, baddest character and delivering a menu worthy of the moment,” says KFC chief concepts officer Christophe Poirier.

There’s a “Doomified” menu in select markets that leans into smoky flavors. Plus Colonel Sanders dolls rocking Avengers: Doomsday garb and lots of film tie-in packaging.

“This isn’t just about chicken. It’s about putting KFC at the heart of a global cultural phenomenon in the most epic way we could,” Poirier says.

It feels in sync with KFC’s subversively silly creative while making smart use of Marvel’s IP. KFC UK&I and Mother London led the global initiative, with Business Club’s Tom Noakes directing the video.

Next, Dunkin’s got an Avengers: Doomsday menu too, and a spot with Channing Tatum—in character as Gambit from the flick with his sidekick bot H.E.R.B.I.E.—to hype it:

“Marvel fans are deeply invested in these characters and stories, and this collaboration gives them new ways to experience the world of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday,” says Dunkin’ CMO Jill Nelson. “From Channing Tatum’s return as Gambit to immersive restaurant experiences across the country, we’re bringing the excitement of the film into everyday Dunkin’ runs.”

Dunkin’s Doom-play includes restaurant takeovers in L.A., Chicago, NYC and Boston—feting Marvel’s Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers and Doctor Doom, respectively. The location transformations will remain in place for weeks, we’re told. Naturally, character-inspired menus and limited-edition merch is in the mix.

Finally, Dave & Buster’s is changing its name to Doom & Buster’s for a Nov. 16 extravaganza.

The push includes:

The temporary renaming and transformations with Doomsday Zones in participating stores.

Marvel-themed gameplay and collectibles.

“Doomhour,” a surprise hour of double tickets on green-swipe games for guests, with advance alerts through the D&B Rewards app.

Marvel-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

“When one of the biggest movies of the year is coming, you don’t put up a poster. You bend the knee,” says Jeremy Tucker, Dave & Buster’s CMO. “We gave Doom our name. We gave him the floor. We gave him the bar.”

“Doom & Buster’s is a world fans can only walk into with us, and it’s built for the thing we do better than anyone: Bringing people together to play, compete and be part of the action. All shall play. We’re just making it official.”

Related: Columbia Sportswear’s Bunker Helps You Survive the Apocalypse in Rugged Style